Wall Street opens with little change

The three major US stock indexes opened with little change on Monday, holding steady after two weeks of declines.

Investors have been cautious in recent weeks, wary after share prices touched record highs earlier in the summer.

More recently, geopolitical tensions with North Korea and domestic political fights have triggered losses.

On Monday, the Dow Jones fell 0.08% to 21,657.98. The wider S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,425.79 and the Nasdaq dipped 0.09% to 6,216.53.

The indexes are still ahead since January, with the S&P 500 up about 7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average up about 9% and the Nasdaq up about 14%.

Shares of companies that rely on consumer spending were among those with losses on Monday morning.

Shares of cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty fell by 4%, while sportswear firm Under Armour dipped more than 3%.