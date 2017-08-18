Wall Street slips as markets stay cautious

Image copyright Reuters

US stocks extended losses as trading got under way, after recording heavy losses on Thursday.

The S&P 500 index fell 1.5% on Thursday - its worst fall in three months - on concerns over whether President Donald Trump can push through his planned growth policies.

The S&P 500 fell a further 7.29 points to 2,422.72 in early trade on Friday.

The Dow Jones dropped 58.08 points to 21,692.65, while the Nasdaq was down 6.05 points at 6,215.87.

Shares in Foot Locker plunged by 25% after the sportswear retailer reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and sales.

The company said sales in the second quarter of the year were $1.7bn, below analysts' estimates of $1.8bn, and with sales at comparable stores down 6%.

Foot Locker added that it expected comparable sales for the full year to be down by between 3-4%.

The news also hit shares in sportswear giant Nike, pushing them down 5%