Visits to UK rise amid fall in pound

The number of overseas residents visiting the UK rose to 3.5 million in June, up 7% from the same month last year, according to official figures.

While in the UK, the visitors spent £2.2bn, a rise of 2%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The increase comes as the weak pound makes the UK more affordable for visitors, but also follows terror attacks in London and Manchester.

Meanwhile, UK residents took 7.2 million trips abroad, a 4% increase.

And despite the fall in sterling they spent £4.6bn - 15% more than the same time in 2016.

April saw a record 3.7 million overseas visitors - up 19% from a year earlier - as the fall in the value of the pound made the UK a more attractive destination.

Over the April-to-June quarter the number of visitors from overseas rose to 10.75 million, up 8% from the same period a year earlier.