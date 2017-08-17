Wall Street opens lower as Walmart slips

Image copyright Reuters

US stocks fell in opening trade on Thursday, weighed down by disappointing corporate earnings, including at Walmart and Cisco.

Walmart shares fell 2% after the firm reported lower profits as it ramps up investment and lowers prices amid stepped-up competition from discount grocers.

The Dow Jones fell 0.56% to 22,900.6 points and the wider S&P 500 dropped 0.65% to 2,451.94.

The Nasdaq slid 0.94% to 6,320.53.

Shares of Cisco, which trades on the Nasdaq, slipped almost 4%, after the firm said quarterly revenues fell more than 4% year-on-year.

Payrolls processor Automatic Data Processing also fell 2.75%, as activist investor William Ackman pushed for changes at the firm.

Other retail also suffered at the start of trading.

L Brands, which owns Victoria's Secret and Henri Bendel, was one of the biggest losers, plunging more than 10% after it said sales for the year would be lower than expected.

Macy's and Kohl's also fell more than 2%.