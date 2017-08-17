UK retail sales growth continues in July

Image copyright Reuters

UK retail sales increased in July as stronger spending on food offset a fall in the purchase of other goods, according to official figures.

The volume of sales grew by 0.3% compared with June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

However, the figure for June's retail sales growth was revised down from 0.6% to 0.3%.

The gap between wages and inflation is continuing to widen, putting pressure on household spending.

Ole Black, ONS senior statistician, said it was a "relatively subdued picture" in retail sales".

"Strong food sales have been responsible for the growth of 0.3% in July compared with June, as all other main sectors have shown a decrease. Whilst the overall growth is the same as in June, trends in growth in different sectors are proving quite volatile," he said.

However, Ruth Gregory, UK economist at Capital Economics said the July figures were "fairly encouraging given the recent intensification of the squeeze on consumers' real incomes and suggest that talk of a sharp consumer slowdown has been overdone".

She said there had been few signs of a sharp slowdown in spending growth away from the high street.

"What's more, with annual retail sales values growth remaining at a still strong 4.1% in July, this suggests that consumers haven't been tightening their belts as a result of Brexit uncertainty," she said.