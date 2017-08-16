Trump disbands business councils after bosses resign

Image copyright Getty Images

President Trump has said he is scrapping two business councils after more bosses quit over his handling of violent clashes in Virginia.

Mr Trump said: "Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both."

It comes after the heads of post-it maker 3M and Campbell Soup announced their resignations on Wednesday.

Eight business leaders have withdrawn after the far-right rally last weekend.

Businesses have been under pressure to distance themselves from Mr Trump over his handling of the clashes.

Despite belatedly condemning the white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups that rallied in Charlottesville, on Tuesday he appeared to defend the rally's organisers.

Mr Trump has previously dismissed the chief executive resignations, saying the business leaders were "not taking their jobs seriously as it pertains to this country".