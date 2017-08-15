FTSE 100 continues to recover

Image copyright Getty Images

The UK market continued to recover in early trade as tensions between the US and North Korea eased.

Worries over the war of words between the two countries last week had led to a sharp sell-off on global markets.

But shares recovered some ground on Monday, and as trading got under way on Tuesday the FTSE 100 rose 12.67 points to 7,366.56.

Newly-formed fund manager Standard Life Aberdeen was the biggest riser in the index, up 2.8%.

But shares in Next fell 3.6% after Berenberg cut its rating on the High Street fashion chain to "sell" from "hold".

On the currency markets, the pound fell 0.2% against the dollar to $1.2941 but rose 0.2% against the euro to 1.1023 euros.