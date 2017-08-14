US stocks up as N Korea fears ease

Image copyright Getty Images

US stocks rebounded on Monday, reversing some of the losses that were triggered last week by rising tensions between the US and North Korea.

Analysts said the lack of further rhetoric over the weekend had helped to calm the markets.

The gains in morning trade came in every sector, led by financial and technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which measures 30 major US companies, rose 0.6% to 21,991.88.

The wider S&P 500 index was up 0.9% at 2,462.48, while the Nasdaq climbed 1% to 6,315.90.

On the Dow, major movers included Goldman Sachs, which climbed more than 2% and JP Morgan Chase, which increased 1.5%.

Shares in Home Depot, which is scheduled to report quarterly earnings this week, sank 0.4%.