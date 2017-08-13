Clarks in sexism row over Dolly Babe girls' shoe range

Image copyright Clarks Image caption Clarks calls its girls' shoe range Dolly Babe

Clarks has been accused of "everyday sexism" for a range of girls' school shoes called "Dolly Babe", while the boys' equivalent is called "Leader".

The girls' shoes carry a heart-patterned insole, while the boys' insoles are decorated with footballs.

The shoe manufacturer has removed the Dolly Babe range from its website following "customer feedback".

Clarks added: "We are working hard to ensure our ranges reflect our gender-neutral ethos."

However, the range is still available online from retailers including Amazon and John Lewis and the Leader range remains on sale.

Image copyright Clarks Image caption Clarks calls its boys' shoe range Leader

Miranda Williams, a councillor and cabinet member for children and young people in Greenwich, southeast London, took Clarks to task on Twitter this week.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Conservative MP for North East Somerset, said he could not believe Clarks had been so foolish. "To call a pair of shoes for a girl Dolly Babe is dreadful. It's wrong in all sorts of ways ... this is just really silly," he told the BBC.

Carolyn Harris, shadow minister for women and equalities, described the situation as "blatant discrimination", while Sarah Ludford, a Liberal Democrat peer and shadow Brexit minister, called the name choices "depressing".

Lesley Williams, a Gloucestershire councillor, tweeted that it was "offensive":

Clarks said it was removing the Dolly Babe name from stocks in stores, but warned the process would take "time to complete".

The row follows another claim of sexism levelled against Clarks earlier this month by Jemma Moonie-Dalton, who wrote a Facebook post about trying to buy school shoes for her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son at a Clarks store in east London.

"In the boys' section the shoes are sturdy, comfortable and weatherproof with soles clearly designed with running and climbing in mind," she wrote. "In contrast, the girls' shoes have inferior soles, are not fully covered and are not well padded at the ankle. They are not comfortable and are not suited to outdoor activities in British weather."

Clarks said it was creating more unisex shoes in response to customer feedback and promoting its gender-neutral stance both online and in store.

But Williams said Clarks had failed to learn lessons from a similar controversy last summer. In a Facebook post that went viral, Welsh mother Laura Greenwood accused Clarks of making girls' shoes that are "fussy, impractical and prone to scuffing - quite unlike your sensible, practical, durable ranges designed for boys".

The row comes as the Advertising Standards Authority plans to crack down on ads that feature stereotypical gender roles.

The move, announced last month, follows complaints about adverts such as one for Aptamil baby milk formula that showed girls growing up to be ballerinas and boys becoming engineers.