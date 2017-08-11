US stocks higher on weak inflation data

Image copyright Getty Images

US stocks opened higher after weak inflation data raised the prospect of the Fed delaying its next rate rise.

Prices rose by just 0.1% last month, below expectations, with the annual inflation rate up to 1.7% from 1.6%.

Stocks rose on the news, although investors remained cautious given the current tensions between the US and North Korea which sent shares tumbling on Thursday.

The Dow Jones rose 10.71 points to 21,854.72.

The wider S&P 500 index inched up 2.41 points to 2,440.62, while the Nasdaq climbed 9.39 points to 6,226.27.

Shares in JC Penney sank 12.5% after the retailer reported weaker than expected sales.

Second quarter sales at stores opened more than 12 months dropped 1.3%, the fifth quarter in a row they have fallen.

Its net loss for the quarter widened to $62m from $56m a year earlier.