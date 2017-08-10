Wall Street lower on US-North Korea tensions

Image copyright Reuters

The mounting tensions between North Korea and the US took its toll on the market for the third day in a row.

The nervousness sent the Dow down about 100 points in the first few minutes of trade.

North Korea's threat to carry out a missile strike on Guam continued to worry investors.

On the economic front, figures out on inflation, the Producer Price Index, showed wholesale prices falling for the first time in almost a year.

This caused some economists to speculate there may be no more interest rate rises this year.

The Dow Jones fell 101.7 points, or 0.46%, to 21,973.08 and the wider S&P 500 lost 14.78 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq dropped 46.79 points, or 0.74%, to 6,311.70.

The gold price, seen as a haven asset in times of geo-political tension, hit a two-month high of $1,278 an ounce.

Two big retailers saw their shares fall rapidly after they announced results this morning. Macy's has been cutting costs and closing stores. It saw a surprising rise in its profits, but its shares fell 3.3% at the open. Its big rival Kohl's said sales in its stores that had been open more than a year had fallen, and its shares were down 9%.