DFS shares fall as sales slide hits profits

Shares in sofa retailer DFS fell 6% after it warned its full-year earnings would be at the lower end of estimates.

It said second-half revenues had slid 4% after "significant declines in store footfall and customer orders" from April to June.

DFS said the sector had been hit by "the uncertain economic environment", the general election and warm weather in May and June.

It expects earnings to be at the low end of its £82m-£87m forecast.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 55.94 points at 7,442.12 in morning trade, as a raft of firms going ex-dividend weighed on the index.

BT Group, Anglo American and Diageo were all among the biggest fallers as their shares began trading without the right to the latest shareholder payout.

But soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC jumped 8.4% after it said first-half sales had been boosted by hot weather.

Revenues in the first six months of the year rose 5.6% to 3.21bn euros (£2.9bn), helped by June's hot weather, and operating profits jumped nearly 21% to 266.4m euros.

In the FTSE 250, shares in Cineworld rose 3.7% after the cinema chain reported surging sales and profits.

Blockbusters such as Beauty And The Beast, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 and The Fate Of The Furious helped the company to report a 17.8% rise in half-year revenues to £420.2m, with pre-tax profit jumping 57.5% to £48.2m.

On the currency markets, the pound fell 0.2% against the dollar to $1.2976 and slipped 0.05% against the euro at 1.1055 euros.