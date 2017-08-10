Facebook introduces new video service

Image copyright Getty Images

Social media giant Facebook has made a move into dedicated video, pitting it against YouTube and TV networks.

Users will soon see a new Watch tab that will offer a range of shows, some of which have been funded by the social network

Watch will be personalised so that users can discover new shows, based on what their friends are watching.

Viewers will also be able to see comments and connect with friends and dedicated groups for shows.

"Watching a show doesn't have to be passive," said the company's founder Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

"It can be a chance to share an experience and bring people together who care about the same things."

Facebook already has content lined up, including Major League Baseball, Women's basketball, parenting shows and a safari show from National Geographic.

Watch will have a limited release in the US before it is rolled out more broadly.