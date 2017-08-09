US-North Korea spat rattles Wall Street

Image copyright BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty

US markets fell on Wednesday morning, spooked by rising tension between the US and North Korea.

North Korea said it was considering a missile strike on the US military base in Guam, as US President Donald Trump threatened Pyongyang with "fire and fury".

The Dow Jones was down 0.3% in opening trade, declining to 22,016.8 and the wider S&P 500 index dropped 0.48% to 2,463.18.

The Nasdaq declined 0.91% to 6,312.66.

Mr Trump on Wednesday took to Twitter to boast about the US nuclear arsenal, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tried to inject calm into the situation, reassuring the American public that there was no imminent threat.

Trader reaction to company earnings also contributed to the slide on Wall Street, which had been trading in record territory.

Shares of Walt Disney Co fell about 5% and of Netflix fell about 3%, after Disney said it would end a distribution deal with Netflix for new Disney and Pixar movies in 2019, as it invests in the launch of its own ESPN- and Disney-branded online streaming sites.

Travel companies Priceline.com and TripAdvisor also weighed on markets, with shares falling more than 7%. While both firms reported strong quarterly revenue gains, they were more cautious about growth prospects ahead.