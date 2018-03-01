Asia Biz

Vietnam's tech innovation renaissance

Vietnam's tech economy is experiencing an innovation renaissance, with the return of overseas nationals injecting fresh ideas and a new energy.

  • 1 March 2018
  • From the section Business
Hangzhou and the Alibaba effect

The emergence of a tech behemoth transforms its hometown.

  • 20 February 2018
  • From the section Business
A tale of two Indian tech cities

Hyderabad is giving Bangalore a run for its money as a start-up destination in India.

  • 16 February 2018
  • From the section Business
Bandung aims to be Indonesia's tech hub

Can the Indonesian city of Bandung, once dubbed the Paris of Java, be the next Silicon Valley?

  • 5 February 2018
  • From the section Business
Taiwan's techies battle its 'play safe' culture

Taiwan's tech industry is working hard to tackle its "play it safe" culture.

  • 29 January 2018
  • From the section Business

  

  

  

Penang: Malaysia's secret silicon island

  • 22 January 2018
  • From the section Business

Designing the perfect sound

  • 15 January 2018
Can wearable tech give sports teams the edge?

  • 13 November 2017
  • From the section Business

Vertical villages: a modern day solution

  • 24 November 2017
Creating low-cost luxury modular homes

  • 30 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Fighting a deadly banana disease

  • 23 October 2017
  • From the section Business
How do you turn used coffee grounds into clothes?

New-age stories over breakfast in Beijing

How to invest in classic cars

'Entrepreneurs are delinquents'

Education in India - it's a costly business

  • 8 March 2017
  • From the section Business
Health spas for babies - they do exist

  • 2 March 2017
  • From the section Business
Who spends $150,000 on a kid's party?

  • 21 February 2017
  • From the section Business
Mini MBAs - would you enrol your child?

  • 7 February 2017
  • From the section Business
What do you want to be when you grow up?

  • 13 February 2017
  • From the section Business
The trend for designer kids fashion

  • 30 January 2017
  • From the section Business
Can 60-year-olds still run a cool business?

  • 28 April 2017
  • From the section Business
A bite to eat with one of India's richest men

  • 18 April 2017
  • From the section Business
Making money from travel and shopping

  • 15 September 2016
  • From the section Business

Road to success as a celebrity doctor

Indian start-up bringing artists together

  • 26 October 2016
  • From the section Business
Living the theatre of dreams in Sydney

  • 29 June 2016
  • From the section Business
Japan's caviar production plans

  • 30 November 2016
  • From the section Business
The farmers paid to protect birds

  • 24 November 2016
  • From the section Business
The rising popularity of watch collecting

Video 2:14

Is fine art a good investment?

Stamp collecting: The mistakes worth millions

Whether to invest in wine or whisky?

Urban farming takes root in Singapore

  • 8 December 2016
  • From the section Business
Taiwan's surprising quinoa superfood

  • 15 December 2016
  • From the section Business
Milking India's fresh food demand

  • 23 December 2016
  • From the section Business
Keeping the port of Singapore ship-shape

  • 12 August 2016
  • From the section Business
Film star revives ancient glass skills

  • 14 July 2016
  • From the section Business
Indonesia's disabled motorbike taxi service

  • 9 September 2016
  • From the section Business

  

  

  

