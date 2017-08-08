VW offers German customers discounts to trade in old diesels

Image copyright Getty Images

Volkswagen is offering customers in Germany discounts of up to 10,000 euros (£9,000) if they trade in their old diesel vehicles and buy a new car.

VW will also offer incentives of 1,000-2,380 euros for customers buying alternative energy vehicles, such as electric and hybrid cars.

The incentives will run until the end of this year.

VW said the move would "make a marked contribution to the improvement of air quality in cities."

The carmaker's other brands, including Porsche, Audi, Skoda, Seat and VW's commercial vehicle subsidiaries, will also be offering their own versions of the incentive.

Volkswagen agreed to bring in the plans last week after a top level summit between politicians and the country's leading carmakers, including BMW, Daimler and Opel.