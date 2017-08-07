Prosecutors seek 12-year jail for Samsung's Lee Jae-yong

Image copyright AFP

South Korean prosecutors are seeking a 12-year jail sentence for Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Mr Lee is facing charges over his role in a bribery scandal which led to the ousting of the ex-President Park Guen-hye.

It is alleged he made a large donation in exchange for government support of a merger of two Samsung subsidiaries.

He has been in prison since February over the scandal, but denies any wrongdoing.

'Closely tied to power'

At the final hearing, prosecutors called him the "ultimate beneficiary" of crimes committed in the scandal.

Prosecutors have accused Mr Lee and four other executives of bribing Ms Park's close confidante Ms Choi Soon-sil with millions of dollars in an attempt to win presidential favours.

They are seeking terms ranging from seven to 10 years for his co-accused.

"The defendants were closely tied to power and sought personal gains," the prosecutors said.

The prosecutors alleged the bribes were aimed at winning government support for a major restructuring of Samsung.

They said the restructuring would help to cement the leadership of Mr Lee, who was standing in as chairman for his ill father, Lee Kun-hee.

Mr Lee's lawyers said the allegations were unjustified and the defendants never sought anything in return for the donations.

A lower court ruling is expected by 27 August, when Mr Lee's current detention period ends.