US stocks rise on strong jobs figures

Stronger than expected jobs figures helped to lift US stocks as trading got under way on Friday.

Official data showed the US economy added 209,000 jobs last month, beating analysts' expectations, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%.

The Dow Jones opened at a record high, rising 62.95 points in the first few minutes of trade to hit 22,089.05.

The wider S&P 500 index rose 5.83 points to 2,477.99, while the Nasdaq climbed 5.29 points to 6,345.63.

Analysts said the latest jobs report meant the Federal Reserve was still on track to raise interest rates later this year, which would be the third increase in 2017.

Among individual stocks, Viacom shares sank nearly 10% after it forecast a drop in sales to US pay-TV companies and streaming services in the current quarter.

Consumer review website operator Yelp saw its shares jump by more than a quarter after it announced the sale of its Eat24 business to Grubhub for $287.5m.

Yelp also reported revenues of $209m for the second quarter of the year, which beat analysts' expectations.