FTSE 100 bolstered by Madame Tussauds owner Merlin

Shares in RBS and Merlin Entertainments were boosted by their latest results, but the market was flat overall.

Merlin shares rose nearly 2%, despite the firm - which owns the London Eye. Legoland and Madame Tussauds - saying recent terror attacks had led to fewer visitors to its city centre sites.

The company reported half-year profits of £50m, unchanged from a year earlier.

RBS shares rose 3.5% after the bank reported its first half-year profits for three years.

It made a profit of £939m in the first six months of the year, a big turnaround from the £2bn loss in the same period of 2016.

The FTSE 100 was little changed in early trade, down 4.49 points at 7,470.28.

Shares in housebuilders were hit by a report in Property Week which said the government was reviewing its "Help to Buy" scheme.

Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Barratt Developments were all down by about 5%.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.1% against the dollar to $1.3156 and was also 0.1% higher against the euro at 1.1077 euros.