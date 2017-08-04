Arsenal's Kroenke curbs animal hunting in app

Image copyright MOTV

Stan Kroenke, the owner of Arsenal Football Club, has ordered big game hunting videos to be removed from the MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app.

MOTV is a subscription TV channel about hunting, shooting and fishing, and was launched in the US in 2016.

Its app was launched this week in the UK, but immediately attracted criticism for carrying video of hunters with dead lions and other animals.

Mr Kroenke owns the company behind MOTV.

It is a small part of his huge Colorado-based sporting empire, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

"There has been significant public attention to a small portion of programming on our MyOutdoorTV app that contains content associated with hunting certain big game animals," said Jim Liberatore, the chief executive of Outdoor Sportsman Group.

"Stan Kroenke has directed us to remove all content related to those animals in light of the public interest," he said in a statement.

Hunting TV app sparks protests

The company was keen to underline that it operates independently from Arsenal Football Club.

"Arsenal Football Club has nothing to do with any of our media outlets. It has nothing to do with our content or the editorial decisions we make," the statement said.

"We deserve no credit when an Arsenal striker scores a goal. Arsenal deserves no criticism when we offer a program with which some disagree."

Robert Peston, ITV's political editor and one of Arsenal's best know fans, expressed his disgust about Mr Kroenke's connection to the channel.

In a tweet earlier this week he said: "I feel sick I have to pay money to this person."