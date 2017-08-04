UK car sales fall for fourth month

Image copyright PA

The market for new cars in the UK has fallen for the fourth month in a row, according to industry data.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said the market was falling amid "growing uncertainty" over plans for Brexit.

New car registrations fell 9.3% in July from a year earlier, the SMMT said.

About 162,000 vehicles were sold last month. So far this year, 1.56 million cars have been sold, down 2.2% from a year earlier.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: "The fall in consumer and business confidence is having a knock on effect on demand in the new car market and government must act quickly to provide concrete plans regarding Brexit.

"While it's encouraging to see record achievements for alternatively fuelled vehicles, consumers considering other fuel types will have undoubtedly been affected by the uncertainty surrounding the government's clean air plans."

The government said last month it was to ban all new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 amid fears that rising levels of nitrogen oxide threaten public health.

Delayed impact

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said the continuing fall in sales showed consumers were now holding back on "big-ticket purchases" because of a lack of confidence rather than just a shift in the timing of purchases.

Earlier this year, many customers had brought forward car purchases ahead of changes to Vehicle Excise Duty in April.

Mr Tombs warned that financial deals to buy cars may become more expensive, and the price of cars could rise by about 3% in both 2018 and 2019 because of the weaker pound.

"Car sales tend to lag consumer confidence by about six months - many of the cars registered in July will have been ordered several months ago - so the recent post-election slump in sentiment indicates that the downturn has further to run," he added.