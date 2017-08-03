FTSE 100 languishes but Next climbs

Image copyright AFP

Clothing retailer Next saw its shares surge 9.5% after it increased its dividend to shareholders as part of its quarterly results statement.

The firm was the biggest riser on the FTSE 100 in early Thursday trading.

Overall, the benchmark 100-share index was down 6.24 points or 0.08% at 7,405.19.

Medical technology company Convatec was the worst performer, down 6.8% after reporting a 7.4% fall in operating profit for the first half of the year.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.07% against the dollar at $1.3233 and 0.15% higher against the euro at 1.1172 euros.