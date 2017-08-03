Uniqlo unveils airport vending machines

Image copyright Uniqlo

A fresh new shirt delivered at the push of a button is now on offer for travellers in the US.

Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo has installed a vending machine dispensing clothing at Oakland Airport in California.

Nine other machines will pop up at airports and malls at sites including Los Angeles, Houston and New York in the coming months.

They will stock men and women's shirts and lightweight jackets.

Uniqlo USA chief executive Hiroshi Taki said the technology brought "convenience to travellers looking for a warm jacket without the bulk or a versatile undershirt".

The company hopes the gimmick will help entice customers to the Asian brand, which has struggled in its attempts to penetrate the US market.

Airports and malls were selected as high-traffic locations to supplement its 45 stores in the country.

The retailer, owned by Japan's Fast Fashion, has close to 1,900 stores worldwide selling inexpensive casual wear.

The vending machines will stock tops retailing at about $15 (£11.30) and lightweight jackets for about $70 (£53).

Fast Retailing is the world's third largest retail apparel company and also owns Helmut Lang and J Brand. There are no plans to use the vending machines outside the US.