Dow Jones heads towards 22,000

The Dow Jones headed further into record territory in early trade, closing in on the 22,000 level.

After closing at yet another record high on Monday, the Dow was up a further 66.96 points at 21,958.08. Banks led the Dow higher, with both JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs up 1%.

The S&P 500 index rose 4.89 points to 2,475.19, while the tech-focused Nasdaq index climbed 14.59 points to 6,362.71.

Shares in Under Armour sank more than 9% after it cuts its sales forecast.

The sportswear maker said it now expected full-year revenue growth of 9%-11%, down from its previous prediction of 11%-12%.

Shares in Apple - which is due to report results after trading closes - were little changed, up just 0.1%.