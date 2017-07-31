Dow Jones hits record high as Wall Street opens

Image copyright Getty Images

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher, with the Dow Jones pushing further into record territory.

Shortly after trading began the Dow was up 59.38 points at 21,889.69, while the wider S&P 500 index rose 4.63 points to 2,476.73.

The tech-focused Nasdaq index climbed 20.74 points to 6,395.42.

Snap fell 3% to $13.39 as a lock-up ended that has prevented early investors and employees from selling shares since the company's IPO.

The shares remain below the price of $17 at which they went on sale in March this year.

Shares in Scripps Networks Interactive rose 1% after Discovery Communications announced it was buying the media company for $14.6bn.

Scripps owns TV channels such as the Travel Channel and Food Network, while Discovery's channels include Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.

Charter Communications rose 5.2% after the cable operator said over the weekend that it was not interested in buying Sprint Corp.