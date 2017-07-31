Kids Company ex-directors facing bans

Image copyright Getty Images

Business Secretary Greg Clark is to bring proceedings against former directors of the collapsed charity Keeping Kids Company to have them banned from company directorships.

The Insolvency Service names former chief executive Camila Batmanghelidjh, Alan Yentob and seven others.

Kids Company - which provided support to deprived and vulnerable children - closed down in August 2015 following allegations of mismanagement.

The bans would be for up to six years.

The list of nine directors includes Mr Yentob, who was creative director at the BBC at the time of the charity's collapse.

The proceedings name all nine former directors; Sunetra Devi Atkinson, Erica Jane Bolton, Richard Gordonn Handover, Vincent Gerald O'Brien, Francesca Mary Robinson, Jane Tyler, Andrew Webster and Alan Yentob," said the Insolvency Service statement.

"The former chief executive Camila Batmanghelidjh was not formally a director at the time the charity collapsed. However, the proceedings will allege that she acted as a de facto director and should therefore also be disqualified from running or controlling other companies."

"We can confirm that the Insolvency Service has written to the former directors of Keeping Kids Company informing them that the Business Secretary intends to bring proceedings to have them disqualified from running or controlling companies for periods of between two-and-a-half and six years.

"As this matter will now be tested in the Court, it is not appropriate to comment further."