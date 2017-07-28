Wall Street opens lower as Amazon falls

Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in online retail giant Amazon fell 4% after it surprised investors by reporting lower-than-expected profits.

Profits for the April-to-June period fell 77% to $197m as the company invested in overseas expansion and new products and services.

In early trade, the Dow Jones was down 14.73 points at 21,781.82.

The wider S&P 500 index fell 5.09 points to 2,470.33 while the tech-focused Nasdaq index dropped 13.17 points to 6,369.02.

Shares in Goodyear sank 12% after the tyre maker's second-quarter sales fell short of expectations and the company cut its forecasts.

Goodyear now expects sales at its tyre unit to fall by about 3.5% this year, compared with its previous forecast of no change.