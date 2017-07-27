Facebook and Verizon lift US markets

Image copyright Reuters

US markets climbed again on Thursday, lifted by strong corporate earnings at Facebook.

Telecommunications giant Verizon was also a major mover, with share prices jumping about 6% on strong subscriber numbers.

The Dow Jones rose 0.28% to 21,772.09, while the wider S&P 500 index added 0.13% to 2,480.99

The tech-focused Nasdaq index was up 0.5% at 6,455.40.

Stocks are trading at record levels, as major companies report their second-quarter earnings to investors.

Facebook shares rose more than 5%, after the firm surprised analysts with stronger-than-expected growth in its advertising revenue.

Amazon, which is scheduled to release its earnings on Thursday afternoon, also advanced more than 1% in morning trade - officially making boss Jeff Bezos the richest man on the planet.

US corporate earnings were not all positive, however.

Shares at budget carrier Spirit Airlines plunged almost 16% after the firm said its standoff with pilots resulted in more than 850 cancelled flights and raised costs in the quarter by an estimated $45m. Negotiations with the pilots are continuing.

Twitter shares also dropped almost 11% after the social media service's user figures disappointed.