Amazon Prime makes first foray into South East Asia

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Amazon Prime Now is a two-hour delivery service offered seven days a week

Amazon has launched its express Prime Now delivery service in Singapore - the first time it has gone head-to-head with Chinese rival Alibaba.

The move is its first step into South East Asia, a region largely untapped by e-commerce, despite having a population of about 600 million people.

Lazada, currently the region's most dominant online shopping business, is controlled by Alibaba.

The Prime Now service promises delivery within two hours.

Amazon already delivers products to Singapore, but this is the first time they are launching the higher-end Prime services in the region including access to video streaming.

Other products on offer include fresh groceries and electronics.

Prime Now was first launched in New York in December 2014 and has since expanded to more than 50 major cities in nine countries.

Asian invasion?

Amazon already has a significant presence in India and Japan but analysts say that South East Asia represents one of the biggest battlegrounds for e-commerce firms.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Amazon may also release access to its video-streaming service in Singapore

However it is a highly fragmented market, comprising many different cultures, languages and regulations.

Singapore is seen as a good testing ground for regional expansion because of the developed infrastructure and relatively wealthy population.

Redmart, the city-state's largest existing online shopping service is owned by Alibaba-backed Lazada.