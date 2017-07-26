US markets trade at record levels

Image copyright Reuters

The main US share indexes hit record levels as investors welcomed some strong trading updates.

The Dow Jones rose 0.5% to 21,734, while the wider S&P 500 index added 0.13% to 2,480 and the tech-focused Nasdaq index was up 0.29% at 6,430.

Boeing shares jumped 8% after the firm's quarterly profits beat expectations.

The US aerospace giant also said it expects higher profits for the year than previously forecast.

Second quarter earnings have continued to beat analyst expectations.

Shares at AT&T climbed 4.5% on Wednesday morning, a day after that the telecommunications giant told investors that it had lowered operating costs and was holding onto customers better.

Ford disappoints

Not all the corporate news was welcomed though.

Ford shares fell 2.5% in morning trading, after the US carmaker reported nearly flat revenues for the quarter and warned investors that key markets, including North America and Europe, would be less profitable this year than last.

Traders are also looking ahead to Thursday, when policy makers at the US Federal Reserve announce the outcome of their two-day meeting on interest rates.

They are not expected to raise rates, but their comments will be analysed for any clues about the timing of future interest rate increases.