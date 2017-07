The UK economy grew by 0.3% in the three months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The initial estimate showed growth picking up from the first quarter of the year, when it was only 0.2%.

The ONS said the growth was driven by services, particularly retail and the country's thriving film industry.

The modest rise in growth will add to expectations that the Bank of England will keep interest rates at their current record low next week.