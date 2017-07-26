ITV shares help lift FTSE 100

Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in ITV are the top gainers on the FTSE 100 after the broadcaster released its latest trading statement.

Although advertising revenue fell, the performance was at the top end of ITV's forecast. ITV shares added almost 4%.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 share index was up 31 points or 0.4% at 7,465.

Shares in business software firm Sage fell almost 4%. It announced the purchase of US cloud accountancy firm Intacct for £654m. Sage also said third quarter sales rose 6%.