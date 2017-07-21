Government borrowing up to £6.9bn in June

Image copyright Reuters

Government borrowing swelled to £6.9bn in June after the state was forced to pay higher interest on its debt.

The figure was up £2bn from a year earlier, and was higher than analysts had been expecting.

The government's debt costs jumped by more than a third in June from a year earlier after rising inflation pushed up interest on index-linked bonds.

For the financial year to date, borrowing is up £1.9bn to £22.8bn, the Office for National Statistics said.

Total government debt, excluding public sector banks, stood at £1.75 trillion at the end of June, which is equivalent to 87.4% of gross domestic product (GDP).