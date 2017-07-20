Wall Street flat as results scrutinised

From the section

Image copyright Reuters

US markets were little changed in early trade as investors assessed the latest wave of results.

After closing at a record high on Wednesday, the Dow Jones fell 22.05 points to 21,618.70.

The wider S&P 500 index slipped 0.05 points to 2,473.78 while the Nasdaq index rose 3.88 points to 6,388.92.

Shares in chipmaker Qualcomm dropped 4.5% after its forecast for fourth quarter profits fell below market estimates.

Cigarette giant Philip Morris fell 2.8% after its quarterly profit missed expectations.

Results from Visa, Microsoft and eBay are due out later on Thursday.