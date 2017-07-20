Laptop ban: US lifts restrictions on Saudi Arabian flights

Image copyright Getty Images

The ban on laptops in cabins of direct flights from Saudi Arabia to the United States has been lifted according to Saudi Arabian Airlines.

It says two hub airports which serve the US have received clearance from the US Department of Homeland Security.

Riyadh's King Khalid airport is the last of 10 airports to be exempted from the ban.

In March, the US banned laptops and other large electronic devices to and from eight mostly Muslim nations.

US officials will check that Saudi airports are complying with new security measures.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh have both been inspected and cleared to allow laptops in aircraft cabins.

Those two airports have direct international flights from Saudi Arabia to the US.

Saudi Arabian Airlines, also know as Saudia, is the only airline that flies direct to the United States from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month Dubai-based Emirates and Turkish Airlines said the cabin ban no longer applied to their flights.

A travel ban on citizen from six majority-Muslim nations remains in place, although has been challenged in US courts.