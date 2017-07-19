Reckitt Benckiser shares up after food deal

Image copyright AFP

Reckitt Benckiser shares rose almost 1.3% after it announced the sale of its food unit.

US based McCormick & Co is paying $4.2bn for the business, which includes French's mustard.

Insurance giant Aviva rose 0.6% after saying it would sell Friends Provident International, an insurance business focused on the Middle East and Asia.

After opening higher, the FTSE 100 slipped lower to trade at 7,379. The pound was little changed.

Against the dollar it was trading at $1.3039 and against the euro the pound was a touch higher at 1.1306 euros.