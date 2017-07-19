'UK inequality reduced since 2008'

Image copyright EPA Image caption London still has the greatest income inequality says the IFS

The gap between the richest and poorest households in the UK has narrowed since the recession of 2007-08, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

In its latest report on living standards, the IFS said rising employment and sharp falls in income in the middle and top earning households was behind the decline in inequality.

There had been a "dramatic" fall in inequality in London, the IFS said.

However, the capital is still the most unequal region in the UK.

"While London remains the most unequal part of the country, inequality in the capital has seen a dramatic decline over the last decade," said Agnes Norris Keiller, a research economist at the IFS.

The report found that there was a particular narrowing in inequality in 2007-08 and 2011-12, but since then the situation had not changed much.

Between 2007 and 2010 increases in benefits helped low-income households, the report showed.

A sharp fall in incomes adjusted for inflation between 2009-10 and 2011-12 hit middle and top earners.

The report notes that since 2011-12 many benefits for those of working age have risen less than inflation and there has been a slow recovery in incomes.

But despite that, inequality has been "largely unchanged" due to employment growth being much stronger than expected. This has boosted the least well-off households the most.

