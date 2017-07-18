Goldman and Bank of America weigh on US shares

Image copyright Reuters

Results from two of the US's biggest banks failed to impress investors.

Bank of America fell 0.8% despite higher profits from rising US interest rates and Goldman Sachs fell 09% after reporting its quarterly figures.

Harley-Davidson were a stand-out faller, down almost 10% after it cut its forecast for shipments this year.

The Dow Jones index opened down 51.38 at 21,578.34 points, the S&P 500 fell 5.71 points to 2,453.43 and the Nasdaq lost 16.48 points to 6,297.95.

Healthcare shares were under par after the proposed health care reforms collapsed in Congress, raising concerns about prospects for tax reform.as President Donald Trump struggles to pass his healthcare bill.

TV streaming service Netflix jumped 8.8%. It said after the close of trade on Monday that it added more subscribers than expected in the second quarter.

Total subscriber numbers worldwide have reached 104m.