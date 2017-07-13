Stocks on Wall Street open higher

Image copyright Reuters

Stocks rose as investors waited for day two of Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen's testimony to Congress.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones had closed at a record high after Ms Yellen predicted borrowing costs would remain relatively low.

She said policymakers planned to raise interest rates to reach a neutral policy stance, but added that this point was not too far off.

The Dow Jones rose 15.01 points in early trade to 21,547.15.

The S&P 500 climbed 3.53 points to 2,446.78, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 11.22 points at 6,272.40.

On the Nasdaq, shares in Yandex jumped 15% after the company signed a deal with Uber to combine their Russian ride-sharing businesses.

Shares in retailer Target rose 3.8% after it said comparable sales should show a "modest" increase in the second quarter, the first such rise for five quarters.