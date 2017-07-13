FTSE 100 lifted by BT, banks and retailers

Image copyright Getty Images

The UK's leading share index was higher in lunchtime trade after experiencing a mixed morning.

After falling in early trade the FTSE 100 was 8.68 points higher at 7,425.61 shortly before midday.

BT was the biggest riser on the index, up 3.6% after UK broker Numis gave the telecoms company a "buy" rating.

Retail shares were in demand after strong results from French supermarket Casino lifted shares in the sector across Europe.

Marks and Spencer rose 2.6% while Next was up 2.2%.

But shares in drugs giant AstraZeneca fell 4.2% following a report on the Calcalist financial news website that its chief executive, Pascal Soriot, is to leave to company to join Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Outside the FTSE 100, shares in Game Digital jumped 9% after Mike Ashley's Sports Direct announced it had bought a 26% stake in the company.

There was some respite for building and services firm Carillion whose shares have been battered in recent days after it warned on Monday that its annual sales would not meet expectations.

Its shares were up 10% at about 63p, but are still down by more than half since the start of the week.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.3% against the dollar to $1.2921, and was 0.4% higher against the euro at 1.1339 euros.