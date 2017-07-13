Formula 1 signs Snapchat deal ahead of British Grand Prix

Image copyright Getty Images

Formula 1 motor racing has signed a global deal with mobile app Snapchat to create exclusive content from its upcoming grand prix races.

The deal marks F1's first commercial tie-up with a major digital service that appears on mobile devices first.

The partnership will kick-off this weekend, with coverage of the British Grand Prix on Sunday via Snapchat's Our Stories format.

F1 is currently looking to develop the sport on several digital platforms.

The new arrangement will see footage from the racing season hosted on Snap's editorially-curated Our Stories platform.

It will feature compilations of videos and pictures submitted from users at F1 events and locations around the world.

'Social media strategy'

The material is intended to give a different type of coverage from that seen via more traditional broadcasters.

Material from the British Grand Prix that features on the Our Story stream will be made available to users in the UK and US.

Snap will then go on to cover other F1 races in Singapore, Japan, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

"Our Stories allow Snapchatters at the same event to contribute their unique perspectives through video and photo Snaps to one collective Story, capturing the atmosphere and excitement," Snapchat said.

Frank Arthofer, head of digital at F1, said: "This is the first step towards expanding our social media strategy.

"We need to continue to bring new fans to the sport - by reaching out to them on social media platforms with behind the scenes, fun and engaging content. Snap's platform is one of the most popular among 'millennials,' a sector we are particularly keen on attracting, as it represents the future of our sport."