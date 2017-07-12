US stock markets make mild gains

Image copyright Getty Images

The US stock market opened higher on Wednesday, with gains in most sectors after several days of little change.

Financial stocks were among the few to experience losses, ahead of testimony in Washington by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

She is scheduled to speak about policies of the US central bank and the country's economic outlook.

The Dow Jones added 146.22 points, rising 0.7% to 21,550.90, while the S&P 500 was up 0.7% to 2,442.2.

The Nasdaq rose 0.7% to 6,237.9.

Home Depot shares were among the biggest winners, rising 1.4%.

JP Morgan Chase fell 0.2%.