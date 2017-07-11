The Taylor review: At-a-glance guide
The government has published a review into working practices in the modern economy. The review, led by Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the Royal Society of the Arts, has made seven key recommendations. They are:
Good work for all
- The review suggests a national strategy to provide good work for all "for which government needs to be held accountable"
- It takes the following into consideration when it talks about "good work": wages, employment quality, education and training, working conditions, work life balance and consultative participation and collective representation
- Everyone should enjoy a "baseline" of protection and be given routes to enable progression at work.
Dependent contractors
- It suggests people who work for platform-based companies, such as Deliveroo and Uber, be classed as dependent contractors
- Individuals who prefer flexible working should be allowed to continue but they should be granted fairness at work
- There should be a clear distinction made between dependent contractors and those who are legitimately self-employed.
National Living Wage
- The National Living Wage is "a powerful tool" to raise the financial base line of low paid workers
- Strategies must be put in place, particularly for low paid sectors, to make sure workers do not get stuck on this rate of pay
- Individuals must feel that they can make progress.
Cost of employment
- The government should avoid further increasing the "employment wedge", which is the non-wage costs of employing a person. The review highlights the apprenticeship levy as an expense companies have raised as an issue
- The government must provide additional protections for dependent contractors.
Good corporate governance
- The government does not need national regulation to provide good work
- It says companies must practise responsible corporate governance, good management and strong employment relations within the organisation.
Developing skills
- Everyone should feel they have realistically attainable ways to strengthen their future prospects at work
- Individuals should also be able to develop their skills through "formal and informal learning" as well as "on the job and off the job activities."
A healthy workplace
- The UK needs to develop a more proactive approach to workplace health which will benefit companies, workers and the wider public interest.