Tottenham Hotspur not for sale, says Premier League club

North London Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur has said that it is not in any discussions relating to a takeover offer.

Media reports had said US firm Iconiq Capital was preparing an offer.

Spurs are currently in the process of building a new stadium, and will play games at Wembley Stadium next season.

The club agreed stadium funding with a trio of banks in May. It says other proposals emerged then, "including bank debt and equity investment".

The banks involved in the stadium financing were Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Ltd, Goldman Sachs Bank USA and HSBC bank.

The club said in a statement: "The board believes this [stadium financing agreement] was the optimum solution in the interests of fans, employees and shareholders and for the continued development of the club."

But it added: "The board is not in any discussions relating to a takeover offer for the club."

Demolition of the club's historic White Hart Lane home started at the end of the 2016-17 season.

They plan to have a new 61,000-seater stadium, built on the same site, ready for the 2018-19 season.

In the meantime, the club will play home games at Wembley, which they used in the Champions League and Europa League last season.

The new stadium is expected to cost £750m but will create about 3,500 jobs in the area when it is finished, according to the club.