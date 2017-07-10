Carillion shares plummet on warning

Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in UK building and services firm Carillion have plunged by 39% after it warned about its performance this year.

Carillion said annual sales would not meet expectations and announced the departure of its chief executive, Richard Howson.

Carillion shares were by far the biggest losers on the FTSE 250 index.

The FTSE 100 closed up 19.11 points at 7,370.03, with asset management firm Schroders leading the index higher. Its shares were up 2.1%.

TalkTalk fell 0.9% after it announced that its chief financial officer Iain Torrens intends to step down later this year.

On the currency markets, the pound was little changed.

Against the dollar, the pound was flat at $1.2888, but it gained 0.15% against the euro to 1.1314 euros.