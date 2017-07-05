Energy shares weigh on Wall Street

Image copyright Reuters

Energy shares weighed on the US indexes on Wednesday as a fall in the price of oil hit the sector.

Exxon Mobil was down 1.5% and Chevron was 1.4% lower, following a sharp drop in crude oil prices.

That weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which was trading flat at 21,466. The S&P 500 was also little changed, while the Nasdaq index was 0.4% higher.

Technology shares provided some support for those indexes.

Microsoft, Facebook and Google shares were all around 1% higher.