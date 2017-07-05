Persimmon surges but FTSE 100 becalmed

Image copyright AFP

Housebuilder Persimmon was the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 in early Wednesday trading, rising 4.3% on the strength of solid first-half results.

The company said sales rose by 7% year-on-year in the period, unaffected by general election jitters.

Persimmon's performance lifted the sector, with rivals Barratt and Taylor Wimpey also in the top five gainers.

Overall, London's leading shares were little moved, with the 100-share index up just 0.3 points at 7,357.53.

On the currency markets, the pound was flat against the dollar at $1.2921 and down 0.16% against the euro at 1.1369 euros.