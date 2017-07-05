Shell withdraws Malaysia cardboard cutouts after 'distasteful' groping

Image copyright AFP Image caption Shell has more than 950 stations across Malaysia

Shell is removing life-sized cardboard cutouts of a female employee from all of its Malaysian petrol stations after "distasteful" images appeared online.

Pictures of men kissing the figure, holding her hand and touching her chest and crotch have gone viral on Facebook and other social media.

Malaysia is a Muslim-majority country which has seen religious conservatism on the rise in recent years.

Shell said the acts went against local culture and its own values.

The energy giant, which has more than 950 outlets in Malaysia, said it would not condone the "distasteful and suggestive acts", which it said were "disrespectful".

"We urge netizens and members of the public to refrain from sharing these images further", it added, criticising the "extreme behaviour" of the men,

'Humiliated'

The adverts featuring a 25-year-old female employee, dressed in a red T-shirt, black trousers and a black headscarf.

The woman told local paper The Star that she felt "humiliated" by the images.

"They may just be joking, but I feel humiliated because that is still myself although it is just an image," she said.

One man who posted a four-minute video on Facebook of himself kissing the cardboard cutout has reportedly apologised.

"I let excitement get the better of me," he told a Malaysian news outlet.