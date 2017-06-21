Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared bankrupt

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Becker was the youngest Wimbledon men's singles champion when he won the title in 1985 aged 17

Three-time Wimbledon tennis champion Boris Becker has been declared bankrupt by a registrar who watched him play on the All England Club's Centre Court.

The 49-year-old owed a firm of private bankers a large sum and Miss Registrar Christine Derrett said it was "with regret" she felt there was not enough credible evidence that he could pay.

Mr Becker's lawyers asked for a final chance to pay through refinancing.

Mr Becker, now a coach and TV pundit, was not at the hearing in London.

When the registrar was told about Mr Becker's television work, she said she knew who he was, adding: "I remember watching him play on Centre Court, which probably shows my age."

'Head in the sand'

The bankruptcy application was made by Arbuthnot Latham in connection with a debt owed to them for nearly two years.

Mr Becker's lawyers had asked for another 28-day adjournment after revealing that they expected the remortgaging of a property in Majorca to be completed in a month's time.

However, the registrar rejected the plea and said: "It is not often the case that a professional person has a judgment (debt) outstanding against them since October 2015. This is a historic debt.

"One has the impression of a man with his head in the sand."

Mr Becker's advocate, John Briggs, said: "He is not a sophisticated individual when it comes to finances. I am asking for a real last chance for Mr Becker to come good. It has just taken longer than anticipated."

Becker's career in numbers

Wimbledon men's singles champion in 1985, 1986 and 1989

Australian Open champion in 1991 and 1996

US Open champion in 1989

Helped West Germany win the Davis Cup in 1988 and 1989

Becker was the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon men's singles

Since retiring from the game, Mr Becker has worked in business and the media and he also coached former world number one Novak Djokovic for three years from 2013.

He is part of the BBC's commentary team for this year's Wimbledon Championships, which begin on Monday 3 July.