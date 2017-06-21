Tesco Bank customers hit by computer problems

Image copyright Getty Images

Hundreds of customers of Tesco Bank have been unable to access their online accounts, after the company suffered a second day of computer failures.

The issue affected current accounts, savings products and credit cards for several hours on Wednesday.

On Tuesday thousands of Tesco supermarket customers were unable to receive grocery deliveries, because of an IT problem.

A spokesman for the bank said the service was restored by mid-afternoon.

In the meantime dozens of customers took to social media to complain they could not log on to their accounts.

Tesco Bank said the failure was the result of a technical issue, and was unrelated to Tesco's home delivery problems on Tuesday.

It's understood the two computer systems are completely separate.

"We apologise to customers who could not access online banking earlier today," a spokesperson said.

"Service is now restored and customers can access their account as normal."